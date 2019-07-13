CA Lottery

These California lotteries were drawn Saturday:

6-0-3

(six, zero, three)

8-5-7

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Tribune content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

(eight, five, seven)

8-3-3-8

(eight, three, three, eight)

1st:7 Eureka-2nd:4 Big Ben-3rd:10 Solid Gold, Race Time: 1:40.67

(1st: 7 Eureka, 2nd: 4 Big Ben, 3rd: 10 Solid Gold; Race Time: one: 40.67)

Estimated jackpot: $71,000

08-18-22-23-25

(eight, eighteen, twenty-two, twenty-three, twenty-five)

Estimated jackpot: $181,000

Estimated jackpot: $137 million

13-23-32-35-68, Powerball: 21, Power Play: 3

(thirteen, twenty-three, thirty-two, thirty-five, sixty-eight; Powerball: twenty-one; Power Play: three)

01-13-18-20-30, Mega Ball: 17

(one, thirteen, eighteen, twenty, thirty; Mega Ball: seventeen)