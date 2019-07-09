CA Lottery

These California lotteries were drawn Tuesday:

1-6-8

5-8-6

3-4-2-6

1st:5 California Classic-2nd:11 Money Bags-3rd:2 Lucky Star, Race Time: 1:48.42

Estimated jackpot: $54,000

06-09-17-22-29

Estimated jackpot: $77,000

12-26-40-48-64, Mega Ball: 1, Megaplier: 2

Estimated jackpot: $180 million