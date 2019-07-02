CA Lottery

These California lotteries were drawn Tuesday:

3-0-3

(three, zero, three)

8-4-8

(eight, four, eight)

2-4-0-7

(two, four, zero, seven)

1st:7 Eureka-2nd:9 Winning Spirit-3rd:1 Gold Rush, Race Time: 1:43.05

(1st: 7 Eureka, 2nd: 9 Winning Spirit, 3rd: 1 Gold Rush; Race Time: one: 43.05)

Estimated jackpot: $574,000

06-07-15-17-37

(six, seven, fifteen, seventeen, thirty-seven)

Estimated jackpot: $80,000

03-25-37-40-55, Mega Ball: 13, Megaplier: 2

(three, twenty-five, thirty-seven, forty, fifty-five; Mega Ball: thirteen; Megaplier: two)

Estimated jackpot: $83 million

Estimated jackpot: $150 million