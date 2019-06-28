Lottery
CA Lottery
These California lotteries were drawn Friday:
8-4-9
(eight, four, nine)
3-9-2
(three, nine, two)
2-9-3-2
(two, nine, three, two)
1st:11 Money Bags-2nd:6 Whirl Win-3rd:1 Gold Rush, Race Time: 1:40.32
(1st: 11 Money Bags, 2nd: 6 Whirl Win, 3rd: 1 Gold Rush; Race Time: one: 40.32)
Estimated jackpot: $503,000
06-14-15-23-32
(six, fourteen, fifteen, twenty-three, thirty-two)
Estimated jackpot: $176,000
02-35-49-53-63, Mega Ball: 1, Megaplier: 2
(two, thirty-five, forty-nine, fifty-three, sixty-three; Mega Ball: one; Megaplier: two)
Estimated jackpot: $137 million
