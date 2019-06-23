Lottery
CA Lottery
These California lotteries were drawn Sunday:
5-9-1
(five, nine, one)
6-7-6
(six, seven, six)
4-5-1-9
(four, five, one, nine)
1st:5 California Classic-2nd:12 Lucky Charms-3rd:6 Whirl Win, Race Time: 1:48.68
(1st: 5 California Classic, 2nd: 12 Lucky Charms, 3rd: 6 Whirl Win; Race Time: one: 48.68)
Estimated jackpot: $434,000
01-22-24-26-39
(one, twenty-two, twenty-four, twenty-six, thirty-nine)
Estimated jackpot: $491,000
Estimated jackpot: $60 million
Estimated jackpot: $122 million
Comments