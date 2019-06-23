CA Lottery

These California lotteries were drawn Sunday:

5-9-1

(five, nine, one)

6-7-6

(six, seven, six)

4-5-1-9

(four, five, one, nine)

1st:5 California Classic-2nd:12 Lucky Charms-3rd:6 Whirl Win, Race Time: 1:48.68

(1st: 5 California Classic, 2nd: 12 Lucky Charms, 3rd: 6 Whirl Win; Race Time: one: 48.68)

Estimated jackpot: $434,000

01-22-24-26-39

(one, twenty-two, twenty-four, twenty-six, thirty-nine)

Estimated jackpot: $491,000

Estimated jackpot: $60 million

Estimated jackpot: $122 million