Lottery
CA Lottery
These California lotteries were drawn Saturday:
1-1-1
(one, one, one)
3-2-1
(three, two, one)
1-7-7-4
(one, seven, seven, four)
1st:11 Money Bags-2nd:9 Winning Spirit-3rd:6 Whirl Win, Race Time: 1:41.81
(1st: 11 Money Bags, 2nd: 9 Winning Spirit, 3rd: 6 Whirl Win; Race Time: one: 41.81)
Estimated jackpot: $340,000
04-20-25-26-27
(four, twenty, twenty-five, twenty-six, twenty-seven)
Estimated jackpot: $80,000
Estimated jackpot: $50 million
08-11-14-16-49, Powerball: 14, Power Play: 3
(eight, eleven, fourteen, sixteen, forty-nine; Powerball: fourteen; Power Play: three)
02-19-28-35-38, Mega Ball: 20
(two, nineteen, twenty-eight, thirty-five, thirty-eight; Mega Ball: twenty)
Comments