CA Lottery

These California lotteries were drawn Friday:

6-7-2

(six, seven, two)

5-8-8

(five, eight, eight)

2-2-5-7

(two, two, five, seven)

1st:7 Eureka-2nd:4 Big Ben-3rd:8 Gorgeous George, Race Time: 1:40.81

(1st: 7 Eureka, 2nd: 4 Big Ben, 3rd: 8 Gorgeous George; Race Time: one: 40.81)

Estimated jackpot: $186,000

01-03-11-19-26

(one, three, eleven, nineteen, twenty-six)

Estimated jackpot: $85,000

14-41-44-56-62, Mega Ball: 10, Megaplier: 2

(fourteen, forty-one, forty-four, fifty-six, sixty-two; Mega Ball: ten; Megaplier: two)

Estimated jackpot: $308 million