Lottery

CA Lottery

The Associated Press

March 15, 2019 08:13 PM

SACRAMENTO

These California lotteries were drawn Friday:

6-2-1

(six, two, one)

5-9-1

(five, nine, one)

6-9-7-2

(six, nine, seven, two)

1st:8 Gorgeous George-2nd:9 Winning Spirit-3rd:6 Whirl Win, Race Time: 1:48.36

(1st: 8 Gorgeous George, 2nd: 9 Winning Spirit, 3rd: 6 Whirl Win; Race Time: one: 48.36)

Estimated jackpot: $342,000

03-08-16-29-30

(three, eight, sixteen, twenty-nine, thirty)

Estimated jackpot: $173,000

03-29-56-62-64, Mega Ball: 4, Megaplier: 3

(three, twenty-nine, fifty-six, sixty-two, sixty-four; Mega Ball: four; Megaplier: three)

Estimated jackpot: $495 million

