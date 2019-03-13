Lottery

CA Lottery

The Associated Press

March 13, 2019 09:28 PM

SACRAMENTO

These California lotteries were drawn Wednesday:

3-9-6

(three, nine, six)

4-8-2

(four, eight, two)

5-4-4-1

(five, four, four, one)

1st:10 Solid Gold-2nd:2 Lucky Star-3rd:7 Eureka, Race Time: 1:48.48

(1st: 10 Solid Gold, 2nd: 2 Lucky Star, 3rd: 7 Eureka; Race Time: one: 48.48)

Estimated jackpot: $322,000

16-27-28-32-36

(sixteen, twenty-seven, twenty-eight, thirty-two, thirty-six)

Estimated jackpot: $167,000

Estimated jackpot: $40 million

18-36-45-47-69, Powerball: 14, Power Play: 3

(eighteen, thirty-six, forty-five, forty-seven, sixty-nine; Powerball: fourteen; Power Play: three)

Estimated jackpot: $448 million

20-29-31-37-44, Mega Ball: 15

(twenty, twenty-nine, thirty-one, thirty-seven, forty-four; Mega Ball: fifteen)

Estimated jackpot: $26 million

  Comments  