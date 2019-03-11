Lottery

CA Lottery

The Associated Press

March 11, 2019 07:04 PM

SACRAMENTO

These California lotteries were drawn Monday:

3-2-1

(three, two, one)

1-7-7

(one, seven, seven)

5-4-0-6

(five, four, zero, six)

1st:10 Solid Gold-2nd:1 Gold Rush-3rd:5 California Classic, Race Time: 1:45.91

(1st: 10 Solid Gold, 2nd: 1 Gold Rush, 3rd: 5 California Classic; Race Time: one: 45.91)

06-14-15-16-30

(six, fourteen, fifteen, sixteen, thirty)

Estimated jackpot: $50 million

Estimated jackpot: $448 million

