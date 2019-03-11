CA Lottery

These California lotteries were drawn Monday:
3-2-1
(three, two, one)
1-7-7
(one, seven, seven)
5-4-0-6
(five, four, zero, six)
1st:10 Solid Gold-2nd:1 Gold Rush-3rd:5 California Classic, Race Time: 1:45.91
(1st: 10 Solid Gold, 2nd: 1 Gold Rush, 3rd: 5 California Classic; Race Time: one: 45.91)
06-14-15-16-30
(six, fourteen, fifteen, sixteen, thirty)
Estimated jackpot: $50 million
Estimated jackpot: $448 million
