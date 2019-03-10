Lottery

CA Lottery

The Associated Press

March 10, 2019 07:58 PM

SACRAMENTO

These California lotteries were drawn Sunday:

8-1-5

(eight, one, five)

5-6-6

(five, six, six)

2-8-9-3

(two, eight, nine, three)

1st:4 Big Ben-2nd:9 Winning Spirit-3rd:8 Gorgeous George, Race Time: 1:47.01

(1st: 4 Big Ben, 2nd: 9 Winning Spirit, 3rd: 8 Gorgeous George; Race Time: one: 47.01)

Estimated jackpot: $296,000

03-05-11-17-25

(three, five, eleven, seventeen, twenty-five)

Estimated jackpot: $162,000

Estimated jackpot: $50 million

Estimated jackpot: $448 million

