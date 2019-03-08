CA Lottery

These California lotteries were drawn Friday:
9-7-7
(nine, seven, seven)
8-9-8
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to The Tribune
#ReadLocal
(eight, nine, eight)
3-5-0-8
(three, five, zero, eight)
1st:6 Whirl Win-2nd:10 Solid Gold-3rd:7 Eureka, Race Time: 1:47.96
(1st: 6 Whirl Win, 2nd: 10 Solid Gold, 3rd: 7 Eureka; Race Time: one: 47.96)
Estimated jackpot: $279,000
02-07-26-36-38
(two, seven, twenty-six, thirty-six, thirty-eight)
Estimated jackpot: $176,000
04-09-42-62-68, Mega Ball: 7, Megaplier: 4
(four, nine, forty-two, sixty-two, sixty-eight; Mega Ball: seven; Megaplier: four)
Estimated jackpot: $414 million
Comments