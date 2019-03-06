CA Lottery

These California lotteries were drawn Wednesday:
5-3-0
(five, three, zero)
6-2-9
(six, two, nine)
4-0-4-7
(four, zero, four, seven)
1st:9 Winning Spirit-2nd:6 Whirl Win-3rd:1 Gold Rush, Race Time: 1:40.29
(1st: 9 Winning Spirit, 2nd: 6 Whirl Win, 3rd: 1 Gold Rush; Race Time: one: 40.29)
Estimated jackpot: $264,000
10-11-16-18-30
(ten, eleven, sixteen, eighteen, thirty)
Estimated jackpot: $74,000
Estimated jackpot: $45 million
06-10-21-35-46, Powerball: 23, Power Play: 2
(six, ten, twenty-one, thirty-five, forty-six; Powerball: twenty-three; Power Play: two)
09-10-27-39-43, Mega Ball: 11
(nine, ten, twenty-seven, thirty-nine, forty-three; Mega Ball: eleven)
Comments