Lottery

CA Lottery

The Associated Press

March 06, 2019 08:13 PM

SACRAMENTO

These California lotteries were drawn Wednesday:

5-3-0

(five, three, zero)

6-2-9

(six, two, nine)

4-0-4-7

(four, zero, four, seven)

1st:9 Winning Spirit-2nd:6 Whirl Win-3rd:1 Gold Rush, Race Time: 1:40.29

(1st: 9 Winning Spirit, 2nd: 6 Whirl Win, 3rd: 1 Gold Rush; Race Time: one: 40.29)

Estimated jackpot: $264,000

10-11-16-18-30

(ten, eleven, sixteen, eighteen, thirty)

Estimated jackpot: $74,000

Estimated jackpot: $45 million

06-10-21-35-46, Powerball: 23, Power Play: 2

(six, ten, twenty-one, thirty-five, forty-six; Powerball: twenty-three; Power Play: two)

09-10-27-39-43, Mega Ball: 11

(nine, ten, twenty-seven, thirty-nine, forty-three; Mega Ball: eleven)

