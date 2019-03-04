Lottery

CA Lottery

The Associated Press

March 04, 2019 07:03 PM

SACRAMENTO

These California lotteries were drawn Monday:

7-9-4

(seven, nine, four)

0-7-8

(zero, seven, eight)

9-8-7-4

(nine, eight, seven, four)

1st:10 Solid Gold-2nd:2 Lucky Star-3rd:6 Whirl Win, Race Time: 1:41.60

(1st: 10 Solid Gold, 2nd: 2 Lucky Star, 3rd: 6 Whirl Win; Race Time: one: 41.60)

07-14-21-27-35

(seven, fourteen, twenty-one, twenty-seven, thirty-five)

Estimated jackpot: $40 million

Estimated jackpot: $381 million

