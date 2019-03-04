CA Lottery

These California lotteries were drawn Monday:
7-9-4
(seven, nine, four)
0-7-8
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to The Tribune
#ReadLocal
(zero, seven, eight)
9-8-7-4
(nine, eight, seven, four)
1st:10 Solid Gold-2nd:2 Lucky Star-3rd:6 Whirl Win, Race Time: 1:41.60
(1st: 10 Solid Gold, 2nd: 2 Lucky Star, 3rd: 6 Whirl Win; Race Time: one: 41.60)
07-14-21-27-35
(seven, fourteen, twenty-one, twenty-seven, thirty-five)
Estimated jackpot: $40 million
Estimated jackpot: $381 million
Comments