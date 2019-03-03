CA Lottery

These California lotteries were drawn Sunday:
7-0-1
(seven, zero, one)
9-1-6
(nine, one, six)
7-6-4-2
(seven, six, four, two)
1st:5 California Classic-2nd:9 Winning Spirit-3rd:4 Big Ben, Race Time: 1:44.13
(1st: 5 California Classic, 2nd: 9 Winning Spirit, 3rd: 4 Big Ben; Race Time: one: 44.13)
Estimated jackpot: $242,000
02-18-26-32-34
(two, eighteen, twenty-six, thirty-two, thirty-four)
Estimated jackpot: $170,000
Estimated jackpot: $40 million
Estimated jackpot: $381 million
