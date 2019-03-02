Lottery

CA Lottery

The Associated Press

March 02, 2019 08:08 PM

SACRAMENTO

These California lotteries were drawn Saturday:

4-9-8

(four, nine, eight)

6-8-7

(six, eight, seven)

6-0-1-1

(six, zero, one, one)

1st:9 Winning Spirit-2nd:11 Money Bags-3rd:3 Hot Shot, Race Time: 1:45.28

(1st: 9 Winning Spirit, 2nd: 11 Money Bags, 3rd: 3 Hot Shot; Race Time: one: 45.28)

Estimated jackpot: $235,000

01-11-14-36-39

(one, eleven, fourteen, thirty-six, thirty-nine)

Estimated jackpot: $83,000

Estimated jackpot: $40 million

01-19-25-27-68, Powerball: 21, Power Play: 2

(one, nineteen, twenty-five, twenty-seven, sixty-eight; Powerball: twenty-one; Power Play: two)

22-27-30-33-46, Mega Ball: 25

(twenty-two, twenty-seven, thirty, thirty-three, forty-six; Mega Ball: twenty-five)

