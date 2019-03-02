CA Lottery

These California lotteries were drawn Saturday:
4-9-8
(four, nine, eight)
6-8-7
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to The Tribune
#ReadLocal
(six, eight, seven)
6-0-1-1
(six, zero, one, one)
1st:9 Winning Spirit-2nd:11 Money Bags-3rd:3 Hot Shot, Race Time: 1:45.28
(1st: 9 Winning Spirit, 2nd: 11 Money Bags, 3rd: 3 Hot Shot; Race Time: one: 45.28)
Estimated jackpot: $235,000
01-11-14-36-39
(one, eleven, fourteen, thirty-six, thirty-nine)
Estimated jackpot: $83,000
Estimated jackpot: $40 million
01-19-25-27-68, Powerball: 21, Power Play: 2
(one, nineteen, twenty-five, twenty-seven, sixty-eight; Powerball: twenty-one; Power Play: two)
22-27-30-33-46, Mega Ball: 25
(twenty-two, twenty-seven, thirty, thirty-three, forty-six; Mega Ball: twenty-five)
Comments