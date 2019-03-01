Lottery

CA Lottery

The Associated Press

March 01, 2019 07:58 PM

SACRAMENTO

These California lotteries were drawn Friday:

8-4-3

(eight, four, three)

0-8-9

(zero, eight, nine)

9-6-8-2

(nine, six, eight, two)

1st:8 Gorgeous George-2nd:11 Money Bags-3rd:5 California Classic, Race Time: 1:44.10

(1st: 8 Gorgeous George, 2nd: 11 Money Bags, 3rd: 5 California Classic; Race Time: one: 44.10)

Estimated jackpot: $228,000

04-08-09-22-27

(four, eight, nine, twenty-two, twenty-seven)

Estimated jackpot: $81,000

Estimated jackpot: $267 million

Estimated jackpot: $348 million

  Comments  