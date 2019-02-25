CA Lottery

These California lotteries were drawn Monday:
0-2-4
(zero, two, four)
8-8-0
(eight, eight, zero)
3-8-1-1
(three, eight, one, one)
1st:10 Solid Gold-2nd:1 Gold Rush-3rd:3 Hot Shot, Race Time: 1:49.88
(1st: 10 Solid Gold, 2nd: 1 Gold Rush, 3rd: 3 Hot Shot; Race Time: one: 49.88)
19-21-22-29-33
(nineteen, twenty-one, twenty-two, twenty-nine, thirty-three)
Estimated jackpot: $245 million
Estimated jackpot: $322 million
