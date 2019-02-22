Lottery

CA Lottery

The Associated Press

February 22, 2019 07:13 PM

SACRAMENTO

These California lotteries were drawn Friday:

7-9-1

(seven, nine, one)

0-9-2

(zero, nine, two)

3-9-7-2

(three, nine, seven, two)

1st:6 Whirl Win-2nd:3 Hot Shot-3rd:8 Gorgeous George, Race Time: 1:49.92

(1st: 6 Whirl Win, 2nd: 3 Hot Shot, 3rd: 8 Gorgeous George; Race Time: one: 49.92)

02-14-25-36-38

(two, fourteen, twenty-five, thirty-six, thirty-eight)

Estimated jackpot: $224 million

Estimated jackpot: $304 million

  Comments  