Lottery

CA Lottery

The Associated Press

February 21, 2019 07:13 PM

SACRAMENTO

These California lotteries were drawn Thursday:

2-9-5

(two, nine, five)

3-6-1

(three, six, one)

2-7-2-6

(two, seven, two, six)

1st:3 Hot Shot-2nd:4 Big Ben-3rd:1 Gold Rush, Race Time: 1:47.47

(1st: 3 Hot Shot, 2nd: 4 Big Ben, 3rd: 1 Gold Rush; Race Time: one: 47.47)

17-28-31-37-38

(seventeen, twenty-eight, thirty-one, thirty-seven, thirty-eight)

Estimated jackpot: $224 million

Estimated jackpot: $304 million

  Comments  