Lottery

CA Lottery

The Associated Press

February 20, 2019 08:13 PM

SACRAMENTO

These California lotteries were drawn Wednesday:

2-7-7

(two, seven, seven)

3-0-3

(three, zero, three)

5-8-2-1

(five, eight, two, one)

1st:12 Lucky Charms-2nd:4 Big Ben-3rd:10 Solid Gold, Race Time: 1:40.58

(1st: 12 Lucky Charms, 2nd: 4 Big Ben, 3rd: 10 Solid Gold; Race Time: one: 40.58)

Estimated jackpot: $174,000

03-07-24-27-36

(three, seven, twenty-four, twenty-seven, thirty-six)

Estimated jackpot: $73,000

Estimated jackpot: $224 million

27-49-50-51-52, Powerball: 2, Power Play: 2

(twenty-seven, forty-nine, fifty, fifty-one, fifty-two; Powerball: two; Power Play: two)

09-18-35-40-46, Mega Ball: 4

(nine, eighteen, thirty-five, forty, forty-six; Mega Ball: four)

