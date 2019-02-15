CA Lottery

These California lotteries were drawn Friday:
2-4-3
(two, four, three)
9-5-8
(nine, five, eight)
3-5-0-4
(three, five, zero, four)
1st:6 Whirl Win-2nd:5 California Classic-3rd:7 Eureka, Race Time: 1:47.94
(1st: 6 Whirl Win, 2nd: 5 California Classic, 3rd: 7 Eureka; Race Time: one: 47.94)
Estimated jackpot: $148,000
01-03-13-27-37
(one, three, thirteen, twenty-seven, thirty-seven)
Estimated jackpot: $81,000
10-38-40-43-65, Mega Ball: 12, Megaplier: 2
(ten, thirty-eight, forty, forty-three, sixty-five; Mega Ball: twelve; Megaplier: two)
Estimated jackpot: $260 million
