CA Lottery

February 15, 2019 08:08 PM

SACRAMENTO

These California lotteries were drawn Friday:

2-4-3

(two, four, three)

9-5-8

(nine, five, eight)

3-5-0-4

(three, five, zero, four)

1st:6 Whirl Win-2nd:5 California Classic-3rd:7 Eureka, Race Time: 1:47.94

(1st: 6 Whirl Win, 2nd: 5 California Classic, 3rd: 7 Eureka; Race Time: one: 47.94)

Estimated jackpot: $148,000

01-03-13-27-37

(one, three, thirteen, twenty-seven, thirty-seven)

Estimated jackpot: $81,000

10-38-40-43-65, Mega Ball: 12, Megaplier: 2

(ten, thirty-eight, forty, forty-three, sixty-five; Mega Ball: twelve; Megaplier: two)

Estimated jackpot: $260 million

