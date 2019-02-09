CA Lottery

These California lotteries were drawn Saturday:
4-4-8
(four, four, eight)
3-4-8
(three, four, eight)
4-6-7-8
(four, six, seven, eight)
1st:3 Hot Shot-2nd:6 Whirl Win-3rd:12 Lucky Charms, Race Time: 1:44.45
(1st: 3 Hot Shot, 2nd: 6 Whirl Win, 3rd: 12 Lucky Charms; Race Time: one: 44.45)
Estimated jackpot: $123,000
07-09-14-18-37
(seven, nine, fourteen, eighteen, thirty-seven)
Estimated jackpot: $90,000
Estimated jackpot: $173 million
01-02-03-07-39, Powerball: 25, Power Play: 3
(one, two, three, seven, thirty-nine; Powerball: twenty-five; Power Play: three)
08-22-31-33-47, Mega Ball: 25
(eight, twenty-two, thirty-one, thirty-three, forty-seven; Mega Ball: twenty-five)
