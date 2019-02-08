Lottery

CA Lottery

The Associated Press

February 08, 2019 10:04 PM

SACRAMENTO

These California lotteries were drawn Friday:

2-9-9

(two, nine, nine)

4-8-9

(four, eight, nine)

9-2-1-9

(nine, two, one, nine)

1st:7 Eureka-2nd:4 Big Ben-3rd:11 Money Bags, Race Time: 1:47.04

(1st: 7 Eureka, 2nd: 4 Big Ben, 3rd: 11 Money Bags; Race Time: one: 47.04)

Estimated jackpot: $119,000

03-06-11-23-33

(three, six, eleven, twenty-three, thirty-three)

Estimated jackpot: $475,000

14-24-31-42-48, Mega Ball: 13, Megaplier: 3

(fourteen, twenty-four, thirty-one, forty-two, forty-eight; Mega Ball: thirteen; Megaplier: three)

Estimated jackpot: $157 million

Estimated jackpot: $224 million

