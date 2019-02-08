CA Lottery

These California lotteries were drawn Friday:
2-9-9
(two, nine, nine)
4-8-9
(four, eight, nine)
9-2-1-9
(nine, two, one, nine)
1st:7 Eureka-2nd:4 Big Ben-3rd:11 Money Bags, Race Time: 1:47.04
(1st: 7 Eureka, 2nd: 4 Big Ben, 3rd: 11 Money Bags; Race Time: one: 47.04)
Estimated jackpot: $119,000
03-06-11-23-33
(three, six, eleven, twenty-three, thirty-three)
Estimated jackpot: $475,000
14-24-31-42-48, Mega Ball: 13, Megaplier: 3
(fourteen, twenty-four, thirty-one, forty-two, forty-eight; Mega Ball: thirteen; Megaplier: three)
Estimated jackpot: $157 million
Estimated jackpot: $224 million
Comments