CA Lottery

These California lotteries were drawn Sunday:
1-3-2
(one, three, two)
7-7-0
(seven, seven, zero)
4-1-9-3
(four, one, nine, three)
1st:1 Gold Rush-2nd:4 Big Ben-3rd:7 Eureka, Race Time: 1:44.23
(1st: 1 Gold Rush, 2nd: 4 Big Ben, 3rd: 7 Eureka; Race Time: one: 44.23)
Estimated jackpot: $96,000
15-16-31-33-34
(fifteen, sixteen, thirty-one, thirty-three, thirty-four)
Estimated jackpot: $159,000
Estimated jackpot: $139 million
Estimated jackpot: $204 million
