Lottery

CA Lottery

The Associated Press

February 02, 2019 08:19 PM

SACRAMENTO

These California lotteries were drawn Saturday:

7-7-9

(seven, seven, nine)

1-8-9

(one, eight, nine)

0-5-5-2

(zero, five, five, two)

1st:6 Whirl Win-2nd:10 Solid Gold-3rd:9 Winning Spirit, Race Time: 1:46.11

(1st: 6 Whirl Win, 2nd: 10 Solid Gold, 3rd: 9 Winning Spirit; Race Time: one: 46.11)

Estimated jackpot: $93,000

03-04-06-10-33

(three, four, six, ten, thirty-three)

Estimated jackpot: $79,000

Estimated jackpot: $139 million

10-17-18-43-65, Powerball: 13, Power Play: 5

(ten, seventeen, eighteen, forty-three, sixty-five; Powerball: thirteen; Power Play: five)

03-34-37-45-47, Mega Ball: 17

(three, thirty-four, thirty-seven, forty-five, forty-seven; Mega Ball: seventeen)

