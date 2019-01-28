CA Lottery

These California lotteries were drawn Monday:
5-9-5
(five, nine, five)
5-6-1
(five, six, one)
8-8-8-3
(eight, eight, eight, three)
1st:1 Gold Rush-2nd:7 Eureka-3rd:4 Big Ben, Race Time: 1:48.24
(1st: 1 Gold Rush, 2nd: 7 Eureka, 3rd: 4 Big Ben; Race Time: one: 48.24)
14-18-27-34-36
(fourteen, eighteen, twenty-seven, thirty-four, thirty-six)
Estimated jackpot: $109 million
Estimated jackpot: $174 million
