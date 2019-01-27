Lottery

CA Lottery

The Associated Press

January 27, 2019 07:08 PM

SACRAMENTO

These California lotteries were drawn Sunday:

0-8-1

(zero, eight, one)

0-2-4

(zero, two, four)

3-6-6-2

(three, six, six, two)

1st:12 Lucky Charms-2nd:8 Gorgeous George-3rd:3 Hot Shot, Race Time: 1:45.82

(1st: 12 Lucky Charms, 2nd: 8 Gorgeous George, 3rd: 3 Hot Shot; Race Time: one: 45.82)

03-12-16-26-27

(three, twelve, sixteen, twenty-six, twenty-seven)

Estimated jackpot: $109 million

Estimated jackpot: $174 million

