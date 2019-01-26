CA Lottery

These California lotteries were drawn Saturday:
5-1-8
(five, one, eight)
2-2-2
(two, two, two)
6-9-1-7
(six, nine, one, seven)
1st:12 Lucky Charms-2nd:5 California Classic-3rd:2 Lucky Star, Race Time: 1:42.14
(1st: 12 Lucky Charms, 2nd: 5 California Classic, 3rd: 2 Lucky Star; Race Time: one: 42.14)
Estimated jackpot: $68,000
07-13-24-30-38
(seven, thirteen, twenty-four, thirty, thirty-eight)
Estimated jackpot: $180,000
Estimated jackpot: $109 million
08-12-20-21-32, Powerball: 10, Power Play: 4
(eight, twelve, twenty, twenty-one, thirty-two; Powerball: ten; Power Play: four)
10-16-23-31-34, Mega Ball: 8
(ten, sixteen, twenty-three, thirty-one, thirty-four; Mega Ball: eight)
