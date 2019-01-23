Lottery

CA Lottery

The Associated Press

January 23, 2019 07:58 PM

SACRAMENTO

These California lotteries were drawn Wednesday:

4-9-0

(four, nine, zero)

5-2-7

(five, two, seven)

1-3-0-8

(one, three, zero, eight)

1st:12 Lucky Charms-2nd:9 Winning Spirit-3rd:4 Big Ben, Race Time: 1:43.40

(1st: 12 Lucky Charms, 2nd: 9 Winning Spirit, 3rd: 4 Big Ben; Race Time: one: 43.40)

Estimated jackpot: $58,000

08-09-32-37-39

(eight, nine, thirty-two, thirty-seven, thirty-nine)

Estimated jackpot: $78,000

Estimated jackpot: $96 million

Estimated jackpot: $144 million

  Comments  