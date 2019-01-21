Lottery

CA Lottery

The Associated Press

January 21, 2019 07:13 PM

SACRAMENTO

These California lotteries were drawn Monday:

7-1-6

(seven, one, six)

7-2-7

(seven, two, seven)

3-0-1-9

(three, zero, one, nine)

1st:7 Eureka-2nd:6 Whirl Win-3rd:11 Money Bags, Race Time: 1:42.55

(1st: 7 Eureka, 2nd: 6 Whirl Win, 3rd: 11 Money Bags; Race Time: one: 42.55)

12-23-25-29-38

(twelve, twenty-three, twenty-five, twenty-nine, thirty-eight)

Estimated jackpot: $82 million

Estimated jackpot: $144 million

  Comments  