Lottery

CA Lottery

The Associated Press

January 19, 2019 07:24 PM

SACRAMENTO

These California lotteries were drawn Saturday:

8-2-0

(eight, two, zero)

2-2-0

(two, two, zero)

1-0-1-4

(one, zero, one, four)

1st:4 Big Ben-2nd:2 Lucky Star-3rd:7 Eureka, Race Time: 1:45.81

(1st: 4 Big Ben, 2nd: 2 Lucky Star, 3rd: 7 Eureka; Race Time: one: 45.81)

03-14-30-31-38

(three, fourteen, thirty, thirty-one, thirty-eight)

Estimated jackpot: $82 million

Estimated jackpot: $129 million

