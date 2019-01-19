CA Lottery

These California lotteries were drawn Saturday:
8-2-0
(eight, two, zero)
2-2-0
Digital Access for only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
(two, two, zero)
1-0-1-4
(one, zero, one, four)
1st:4 Big Ben-2nd:2 Lucky Star-3rd:7 Eureka, Race Time: 1:45.81
(1st: 4 Big Ben, 2nd: 2 Lucky Star, 3rd: 7 Eureka; Race Time: one: 45.81)
03-14-30-31-38
(three, fourteen, thirty, thirty-one, thirty-eight)
Estimated jackpot: $82 million
Estimated jackpot: $129 million
Comments