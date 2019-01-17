CA Lottery

These California lotteries were drawn Thursday:
8-0-7
(eight, zero, seven)
8-4-6
(eight, four, six)
3-7-1-2
(three, seven, one, two)
1st:9 Winning Spirit-2nd:8 Gorgeous George-3rd:2 Lucky Star, Race Time: 1:44.65
(1st: 9 Winning Spirit, 2nd: 8 Gorgeous George, 3rd: 2 Lucky Star; Race Time: one: 44.65)
22-24-30-33-38
(twenty-two, twenty-four, thirty, thirty-three, thirty-eight)
Estimated jackpot: $68 million
Estimated jackpot: $129 million
