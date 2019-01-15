CA Lottery

These California lotteries were drawn Tuesday:
5-3-1
(five, three, one)
4-4-5
Digital Access for only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
(four, four, five)
9-1-3-7
(nine, one, three, seven)
1st:10 Solid Gold-2nd:9 Winning Spirit-3rd:5 California Classic, Race Time: 1:48.74
(1st: 10 Solid Gold, 2nd: 9 Winning Spirit, 3rd: 5 California Classic; Race Time: one: 48.74)
05-15-23-34-36
(five, fifteen, twenty-three, thirty-four, thirty-six)
Estimated jackpot: $55 million
Estimated jackpot: $112 million
Comments