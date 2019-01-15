Lottery

CA Lottery

The Associated Press

January 15, 2019 07:18 PM

SACRAMENTO

These California lotteries were drawn Tuesday:

5-3-1

(five, three, one)

4-4-5

(four, four, five)

9-1-3-7

(nine, one, three, seven)

1st:10 Solid Gold-2nd:9 Winning Spirit-3rd:5 California Classic, Race Time: 1:48.74

(1st: 10 Solid Gold, 2nd: 9 Winning Spirit, 3rd: 5 California Classic; Race Time: one: 48.74)

05-15-23-34-36

(five, fifteen, twenty-three, thirty-four, thirty-six)

Estimated jackpot: $55 million

Estimated jackpot: $112 million

