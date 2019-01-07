CA Lottery

These California lotteries were drawn Monday:
6-8-6
(six, eight, six)
2-9-5
(two, nine, five)
3-5-8-0
(three, five, eight, zero)
1st:12 Lucky Charms-2nd:3 Hot Shot-3rd:8 Gorgeous George, Race Time: 1:45.97
(1st: 12 Lucky Charms, 2nd: 3 Hot Shot, 3rd: 8 Gorgeous George; Race Time: one: 45.97)
Estimated jackpot: $232,000
04-05-06-14-18
(four, five, six, fourteen, eighteen)
Estimated jackpot: $148,000
Estimated jackpot: $45 million
Estimated jackpot: $82 million
