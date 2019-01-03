Lottery

CA Lottery

The Associated Press

January 03, 2019 01:30 AM

SACRAMENTO

These California lotteries were drawn Wednesday:

4-9-2

(four, nine, two)

6-1-0

(six, one, zero)

9-1-6-0

(nine, one, six, zero)

1st:10 Solid Gold-2nd:7 Eureka-3rd:9 Winning Spirit, Race Time: 1:44.16

(1st: 10 Solid Gold, 2nd: 7 Eureka, 3rd: 9 Winning Spirit; Race Time: one: 44.16)

Estimated jackpot: $196,000

05-07-17-24-30

(five, seven, seventeen, twenty-four, thirty)

Estimated jackpot: $75,000

Estimated jackpot: $40 million

08-12-42-46-56, Powerball: 12, Power Play: 2

(eight, twelve, forty-two, forty-six, fifty-six; Powerball: twelve; Power Play: two)

Estimated jackpot: $53 million

21-29-39-42-47, Mega Ball: 19

(twenty-one, twenty-nine, thirty-nine, forty-two, forty-seven; Mega Ball: nineteen)

Estimated jackpot: $36 million

  Comments  