Lottery

CA Lottery

The Associated Press

December 31, 2018 07:24 PM

SACRAMENTO

These California lotteries were drawn Monday:

9-3-8

(nine, three, eight)

9-4-7

(nine, four, seven)

7-6-8-6

(seven, six, eight, six)

1st:9 Winning Spirit-2nd:7 Eureka-3rd:3 Hot Shot, Race Time: 1:48.51

(1st: 9 Winning Spirit, 2nd: 7 Eureka, 3rd: 3 Hot Shot; Race Time: one: 48.51)

08-25-30-35-36

(eight, twenty-five, thirty, thirty-five, thirty-six)

Estimated jackpot: $415 million

Estimated jackpot: $53 million

