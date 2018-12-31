CA Lottery

These California lotteries were drawn Monday:
9-3-8
(nine, three, eight)
9-4-7
(nine, four, seven)
7-6-8-6
(seven, six, eight, six)
1st:9 Winning Spirit-2nd:7 Eureka-3rd:3 Hot Shot, Race Time: 1:48.51
(1st: 9 Winning Spirit, 2nd: 7 Eureka, 3rd: 3 Hot Shot; Race Time: one: 48.51)
08-25-30-35-36
(eight, twenty-five, thirty, thirty-five, thirty-six)
Estimated jackpot: $415 million
Estimated jackpot: $53 million
