CA Lottery

These California lotteries were drawn Sunday:
6-0-1
(six, zero, one)
5-3-4
(five, three, four)
6-5-8-3
(six, five, eight, three)
1st:6 Whirl Win-2nd:1 Gold Rush-3rd:8 Gorgeous George, Race Time: 1:42.86
(1st: 6 Whirl Win, 2nd: 1 Gold Rush, 3rd: 8 Gorgeous George; Race Time: one: 42.86)
03-07-13-19-25
(three, seven, thirteen, nineteen, twenty-five)
Estimated jackpot: $415 million
Estimated jackpot: $53 million
