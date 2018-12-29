CA Lottery

These California lotteries were drawn Saturday:
0-0-4
(zero, zero, four)
7-6-4
(seven, six, four)
9-4-6-7
(nine, four, six, seven)
1st:9 Winning Spirit-2nd:7 Eureka-3rd:6 Whirl Win, Race Time: 1:49.50
(1st: 9 Winning Spirit, 2nd: 7 Eureka, 3rd: 6 Whirl Win; Race Time: one: 49.50)
08-23-26-30-32
(eight, twenty-three, twenty-six, thirty, thirty-two)
Estimated jackpot: $415 million
Estimated jackpot: $40 million
