Lottery

CA Lottery

The Associated Press

December 27, 2018 07:13 PM

SACRAMENTO

These California lotteries were drawn Thursday:

1-0-8

(one, zero, eight)

7-7-2

(seven, seven, two)

9-3-3-5

(nine, three, three, five)

1st:5 California Classic-2nd:1 Gold Rush-3rd:6 Whirl Win, Race Time: 1:40.33

(1st: 5 California Classic, 2nd: 1 Gold Rush, 3rd: 6 Whirl Win; Race Time: one: 40.33)

14-16-25-27-39

(fourteen, sixteen, twenty-five, twenty-seven, thirty-nine)

Estimated jackpot: $348 million

Estimated jackpot: $40 million

  Comments  