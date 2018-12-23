Lottery

CA Lottery

The Associated Press

December 23, 2018 08:03 PM

SACRAMENTO

These California lotteries were drawn Sunday:

7-4-6

(seven, four, six)

9-7-5

(nine, seven, five)

6-7-9-3

(six, seven, nine, three)

1st:1 Gold Rush-2nd:9 Winning Spirit-3rd:2 Lucky Star, Race Time: 1:42.45

(1st: 1 Gold Rush, 2nd: 9 Winning Spirit, 3rd: 2 Lucky Star; Race Time: one: 42.45)

Estimated jackpot: $144,000

02-05-18-23-34

(two, five, eighteen, twenty-three, thirty-four)

Estimated jackpot: $165,000

Estimated jackpot: $321 million

Estimated jackpot: $294 million

