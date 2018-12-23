CA Lottery

These California lotteries were drawn Sunday:
7-4-6
(seven, four, six)
9-7-5
(nine, seven, five)
6-7-9-3
(six, seven, nine, three)
1st:1 Gold Rush-2nd:9 Winning Spirit-3rd:2 Lucky Star, Race Time: 1:42.45
(1st: 1 Gold Rush, 2nd: 9 Winning Spirit, 3rd: 2 Lucky Star; Race Time: one: 42.45)
Estimated jackpot: $144,000
02-05-18-23-34
(two, five, eighteen, twenty-three, thirty-four)
Estimated jackpot: $165,000
Estimated jackpot: $321 million
Estimated jackpot: $294 million
