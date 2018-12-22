Lottery

CA Lottery

The Associated Press

December 22, 2018 08:13 PM

SACRAMENTO

These California lotteries were drawn Saturday:

5-4-7

(five, four, seven)

2-7-3

(two, seven, three)

6-2-3-9

(six, two, three, nine)

1st:9 Winning Spirit-2nd:5 California Classic-3rd:8 Gorgeous George, Race Time: 1:43.86

(1st: 9 Winning Spirit, 2nd: 5 California Classic, 3rd: 8 Gorgeous George; Race Time: one: 43.86)

Estimated jackpot: $139,000

06-23-27-28-35

(six, twenty-three, twenty-seven, twenty-eight, thirty-five)

Estimated jackpot: $83,000

Estimated jackpot: $321 million

21-28-30-40-59, Powerball: 26, Power Play: 3

(twenty-one, twenty-eight, thirty, forty, fifty-nine; Powerball: twenty-six; Power Play: three)

18-24-26-35-40, Mega Ball: 23

(eighteen, twenty-four, twenty-six, thirty-five, forty; Mega Ball: twenty-three)

  Comments  