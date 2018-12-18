Lottery

CA Lottery

The Associated Press

December 18, 2018 09:54 PM

SACRAMENTO

These California lotteries were drawn Tuesday:

1-5-3

(one, five, three)

7-6-5

(seven, six, five)

1-4-5-3

(one, four, five, three)

1st:10 Solid Gold-2nd:6 Whirl Win-3rd:8 Gorgeous George, Race Time: 1:48.90

(1st: 10 Solid Gold, 2nd: 6 Whirl Win, 3rd: 8 Gorgeous George; Race Time: one: 48.90)

Estimated jackpot: $120,000

01-04-18-28-32

(one, four, eighteen, twenty-eight, thirty-two)

Estimated jackpot: $74,000

13-22-32-60-69, Mega Ball: 9, Megaplier: 3

(thirteen, twenty-two, thirty-two, sixty, sixty-nine; Mega Ball: nine; Megaplier: three)

Estimated jackpot: $284 million

Estimated jackpot: $262 million

