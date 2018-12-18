CA Lottery

These California lotteries were drawn Tuesday:
1-5-3
(one, five, three)
7-6-5
(seven, six, five)
1-4-5-3
(one, four, five, three)
1st:10 Solid Gold-2nd:6 Whirl Win-3rd:8 Gorgeous George, Race Time: 1:48.90
(1st: 10 Solid Gold, 2nd: 6 Whirl Win, 3rd: 8 Gorgeous George; Race Time: one: 48.90)
Estimated jackpot: $120,000
01-04-18-28-32
(one, four, eighteen, twenty-eight, thirty-two)
Estimated jackpot: $74,000
13-22-32-60-69, Mega Ball: 9, Megaplier: 3
(thirteen, twenty-two, thirty-two, sixty, sixty-nine; Mega Ball: nine; Megaplier: three)
Estimated jackpot: $284 million
Estimated jackpot: $262 million
