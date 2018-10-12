CA Lottery

These California lotteries were drawn Friday:
8-6-4
(eight, six, four)
6-5-2
(six, five, two)
0-6-4-5
(zero, six, four, five)
1st:7 Eureka-2nd:3 Hot Shot-3rd:6 Whirl Win, Race Time: 1:49.46
(1st: 7 Eureka, 2nd: 3 Hot Shot, 3rd: 6 Whirl Win; Race Time: one: 49.46)
Estimated jackpot: $186,000
01-05-06-30-36
(one, five, six, thirty, thirty-six)
Estimated jackpot: $84,000
04-24-46-61-70, Mega Ball: 7, Megaplier: 3
(four, twenty-four, forty-six, sixty-one, seventy; Mega Ball: seven; Megaplier: three)
Estimated jackpot: $314 million
