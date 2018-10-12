Lottery

CA Lottery

The Associated Press

October 12, 2018 08:09 PM

SACRAMENTO

These California lotteries were drawn Friday:

8-6-4

(eight, six, four)

6-5-2

(six, five, two)

0-6-4-5

(zero, six, four, five)

1st:7 Eureka-2nd:3 Hot Shot-3rd:6 Whirl Win, Race Time: 1:49.46

(1st: 7 Eureka, 2nd: 3 Hot Shot, 3rd: 6 Whirl Win; Race Time: one: 49.46)

Estimated jackpot: $186,000

01-05-06-30-36

(one, five, six, thirty, thirty-six)

Estimated jackpot: $84,000

04-24-46-61-70, Mega Ball: 7, Megaplier: 3

(four, twenty-four, forty-six, sixty-one, seventy; Mega Ball: seven; Megaplier: three)

Estimated jackpot: $314 million

