Lottery

CA Lottery

The Associated Press

October 09, 2018 08:10 PM

SACRAMENTO

These California lotteries were drawn Tuesday:

7-1-1

(seven, one, one)

1-0-5

(one, zero, five)

2-5-9-8

(two, five, nine, eight)

1st:8 Gorgeous George-2nd:4 Big Ben-3rd:11 Money Bags, Race Time: 1:40.31

(1st: 8 Gorgeous George, 2nd: 4 Big Ben, 3rd: 11 Money Bags; Race Time: one: 40.31)

Estimated jackpot: $173,000

03-16-18-24-30

(three, sixteen, eighteen, twenty-four, thirty)

Estimated jackpot: $160,000

20-22-39-54-60, Mega Ball: 18, Megaplier: 3

(twenty, twenty-two, thirty-nine, fifty-four, sixty; Mega Ball: eighteen; Megaplier: three)

Estimated jackpot: $282 million

