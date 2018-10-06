Lottery

CA Lottery

The Associated Press

October 06, 2018 08:19 PM

SACRAMENTO

These California lotteries were drawn Saturday:

4-4-6

(four, four, six)

7-3-2

(seven, three, two)

3-0-9-3

(three, zero, nine, three)

1st:6 Whirl Win-2nd:4 Big Ben-3rd:8 Gorgeous George, Race Time: 1:43.89

(1st: 6 Whirl Win, 2nd: 4 Big Ben, 3rd: 8 Gorgeous George; Race Time: one: 43.89)

Estimated jackpot: $160,000

02-13-20-22-23

(two, thirteen, twenty, twenty-two, twenty-three)

Estimated jackpot: $82,000

Estimated jackpot: $470 million

01-22-27-53-67, Powerball: 15, Power Play: 3

(one, twenty-two, twenty-seven, fifty-three, sixty-seven; Powerball: fifteen; Power Play: three)

03-14-15-16-26, Mega Ball: 4

(three, fourteen, fifteen, sixteen, twenty-six; Mega Ball: four)

