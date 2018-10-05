Lottery

CA Lottery

The Associated Press

October 05, 2018 08:09 PM

SACRAMENTO

These California lotteries were drawn Friday:

2-5-1

(two, five, one)

9-5-5

(nine, five, five)

2-2-7-2

(two, two, seven, two)

1st:11 Money Bags-2nd:3 Hot Shot-3rd:8 Gorgeous George, Race Time: 1:42.13

(1st: 11 Money Bags, 2nd: 3 Hot Shot, 3rd: 8 Gorgeous George; Race Time: one: 42.13)

Estimated jackpot: $155,000

04-10-14-22-39

(four, ten, fourteen, twenty-two, thirty-nine)

Estimated jackpot: $173,000

27-28-32-41-69, Mega Ball: 12, Megaplier: 2

(twenty-seven, twenty-eight, thirty-two, forty-one, sixty-nine; Mega Ball: twelve; Megaplier: two)

Estimated jackpot: $253 million

