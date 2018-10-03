Lottery

CA Lottery

The Associated Press

October 03, 2018 08:14 PM

SACRAMENTO

These California lotteries were drawn Wednesday:

0-9-8

(zero, nine, eight)

7-2-8

(seven, two, eight)

1-9-0-4

(one, nine, zero, four)

1st:7 Eureka-2nd:1 Gold Rush-3rd:12 Lucky Charms, Race Time: 1:42.58

(1st: 7 Eureka, 2nd: 1 Gold Rush, 3rd: 12 Lucky Charms; Race Time: one: 42.58)

Estimated jackpot: $147,000

05-08-10-25-27

(five, eight, ten, twenty-five, twenty-seven)

Estimated jackpot: $75,000

Estimated jackpot: $405 million

41-53-59-63-66, Powerball: 3, Power Play: 3

(forty-one, fifty-three, fifty-nine, sixty-three, sixty-six; Powerball: three; Power Play: three)

09-16-18-20-32, Mega Ball: 15

(nine, sixteen, eighteen, twenty, thirty-two; Mega Ball: fifteen)

