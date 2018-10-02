CA Lottery

These California lotteries were drawn Tuesday:
4-3-4
(four, three, four)
8-7-1
(eight, seven, one)
3-4-0-8
(three, four, zero, eight)
1st:1 Gold Rush-2nd:5 California Classic-3rd:4 Big Ben, Race Time: 1:43.64
(1st: 1 Gold Rush, 2nd: 5 California Classic, 3rd: 4 Big Ben; Race Time: one: 43.64)
Estimated jackpot: $141,000
01-02-04-36-39
(one, two, four, thirty-six, thirty-nine)
Estimated jackpot: $282,000
02-22-29-31-34, Mega Ball: 1, Megaplier: 3
(two, twenty-two, twenty-nine, thirty-one, thirty-four; Mega Ball: one; Megaplier: three)
Estimated jackpot: $229 million
Comments