Lottery

CA Lottery

The Associated Press

October 02, 2018 08:09 PM

SACRAMENTO

These California lotteries were drawn Tuesday:

4-3-4

(four, three, four)

8-7-1

(eight, seven, one)

3-4-0-8

(three, four, zero, eight)

1st:1 Gold Rush-2nd:5 California Classic-3rd:4 Big Ben, Race Time: 1:43.64

(1st: 1 Gold Rush, 2nd: 5 California Classic, 3rd: 4 Big Ben; Race Time: one: 43.64)

Estimated jackpot: $141,000

01-02-04-36-39

(one, two, four, thirty-six, thirty-nine)

Estimated jackpot: $282,000

02-22-29-31-34, Mega Ball: 1, Megaplier: 3

(two, twenty-two, twenty-nine, thirty-one, thirty-four; Mega Ball: one; Megaplier: three)

Estimated jackpot: $229 million

