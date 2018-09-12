CA Lottery

These California lotteries were drawn Wednesday:
4-5-1
(four, five, one)
2-2-1
(two, two, one)
1-0-9-1
(one, zero, nine, one)
1st:12 Lucky Charms-2nd:2 Lucky Star-3rd:7 Eureka, Race Time: 1:40.39
(1st: 12 Lucky Charms, 2nd: 2 Lucky Star, 3rd: 7 Eureka; Race Time: one: 40.39)
Estimated jackpot: $69,000
15-28-31-34-38
(fifteen, twenty-eight, thirty-one, thirty-four, thirty-eight)
Estimated jackpot: $283,000
Estimated jackpot: $227 million
06-28-48-63-64, Powerball: 24, Power Play: 2
(six, twenty-eight, forty-eight, sixty-three, sixty-four; Powerball: twenty-four; Power Play: two)
03-14-37-39-41, Mega Ball: 18
(three, fourteen, thirty-seven, thirty-nine, forty-one; Mega Ball: eighteen)
Comments